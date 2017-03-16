On March 15, 2017, Frances Weis (nee Felcher); beloved mother of Pam (Jonathan) Merwitz; cherished daughter of Ruth and the late Irvin Felcher; loving grandmother of Ashley and Gregory Merwitz. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, March 17, at 12 noon. Interment at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 15 Old Creek Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Friday immediately following interment until 5 p.m. and Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 12 noon until 8 p.m.