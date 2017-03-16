On March 15, 2017, Lawrence D. Berlin; devoted husband of the late Marcy Berlin (nee Rice), Gloria Berlin (nee Gluck) and Ruth Berlin (nee Aronson); cherished father of Emelie (late Jim) Schwab and David (Kathy) Berlin; beloved step-father of David Isaacs; loving brother of Irma Berlin and the late Sidney Berlin; adored grandfather of Marcy Schwab (Andrew Doane), Dr. Debby Schwab (Dr. Jay Wiener), Matthew (Kaity) Berlin, Michael Berlin and Gregory Isaacs; beloved great-grandfather of Sarah, Ethan, Ben, Maya, Jenna, Sam and Mac; loving longtime companion of Mary Frank. Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.