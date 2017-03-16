On March 14, 2017, Robyn Kevelson Burnside; beloved wife of the late Malcolm Burnside; devoted mother of Nati, Josh and Meredyth Burnside; cherished daughter of Joyce and the late Alter Kevelson; loving sister of Jeffrey (Dena) Kevelson, Gary (Susan) Kevelson and Andrew (Mari) Kevelson. Funeral services will be arranged by Schwartz Brothers Jeffer Memorial, Forest Hills, NY, 114-03 Queens Blvd., Forest Hills, NY 11375. In mourning at 110-11 Queens Blvd., Apt 7G, Forest Hills, NY 11375, through Wednesday morning.