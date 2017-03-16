On March 14, 2017, Edward Schlessel; beloved husband of the late Rose Schlessel (nee Kimmel); devoted father of Sidney (Theresa) Schlessel; dear brother of the late May Zeretzky; cherished grandfather of Matthew and Andrew Schlessel. Funeral services and interment will be held at Rudomer Verein Cemetery, Rosedale on Thursday, March 16, at 12:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Ner Israel Rabbinical College, 400 Mount Wilson Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208.