On March 13, 2017, Ellsworth Sacks, beloved husband of Adele Sacks (nee Hoffman); devoted father of Renee Shilling and the late Robert Meyers; dear father-in-law of Michael Shilling and Helaine Meyers; devoted brother of the late Bernard, Herbert, Jerome, Sylvan and Edith Sacks, Shirley Levin, Norma Jacobs and Elsie Burgo; adored son of the late Mary and Benjamin Sacks; loving grandfather of Brooke (Paul) Stephenson, Hale (Meredith) Shilling, Reid (Sara) Shilling and Heather (Shawn) Smith; cherished great-grandfather of Sam, Caroline, Arden, Ashleigh, Liam and Haylee. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, March 16, at 12 noon. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at North Oaks, 725 Mount Wilson Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Sunday.