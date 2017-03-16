On March 11, 2017, Fanny Diamond (nee Smith), beloved wife of the late Isadore Diamond; devoted sister of Harold O. and Evelyn P. Smith and the late Bernard Smith and Ethel Potts; devoted daughter of the late Samuel and Nettie Smith; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services and interment will be held at Jewish Cemetery of Virginia Peninsula, Hampton, Va. on Thursday, March 16 at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 6403 Apollo Drive Apt. C, Baltimore, MD 21209.