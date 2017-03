Allie and Dave Parsons (nee Solomon) happily announce the birth of their daughter, Piper Tobi, on Nov. 7, 2016.

Her maternal grandparents are Marlene and Bruce Solomon of Owings Mills. Her paternal grandparents are Jayne and George Parsons of Asbury, N.J. Her maternal great-grandmother is Sylvia Solomon of Pikesville.

Piper’s Hebrew name is Etel Menie. She is named in loving memory of Marianne Wolff, her maternal great-bubbie, and her paternal great-uncle, Toby Liguoro.