Stevenson Names Hirshman as President

Stevenson University has announced that Elliot Hirshman, former provost at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and current president of San Diego State University, will be its new president effective July 1.

Hirshman, who was named to the position on March 8, comes back to the Baltimore area after nearly six years at SDSU. The search and interview process took about a year with nearly 200 applicants, according to a release from the college.

“The board of trustees is confident that Dr. Hirshman is the right leader to continue the remarkable transformation and growth of Stevenson University and to take the

institution to the next level,” James B. Stradtner, chair of the board of trustees for Stevenson, said in the release.

Stevenson is a private college with campuses in Stevenson and Owings Mills that is home to a little more than 4,000 students, both undergraduate and post-graduate. Coming from a large public university — SDSU has more than 34,000 students — Hirshman said he was drawn to Stevenson’s community and values and saw great potential for growth.

He especially emphasized the school’s unique model of career preparation and liberal arts education. His goal, he said, is to strengthen and build upon that model.

“Put those two things [career preparation and liberal arts education] together and it’s a very powerful model,” he said, “and a great opportunity for families.”

Hirshman also said he will bring a collaborative leadership style to the position and that he looks forward to working with students, faculty, alumni and others invested in the school to ensure the continued success of the school.

“Elliot is one of the nation’s most impressive thought leaders in education,” said Freeman A. Hrabowski, III, president of UMBC, in the college’s release. “He has broad experience in all types of institutions, and he commands the respect of leaders throughout the United States. Most important, he cares deeply about students and understands the important role that institutions play in developing their skills and preparing them for productive careers.”

Hirshman is “looking forward to reaching out to the local Jewish community.” His wife, Jeri, is interested in film festivals and already excited by the prospect of the Jewish Film Festival through the JCC of Greater Baltimore. Hirhsman was also sure to mention that he is always happy to be invited to local Jewish events and community gatherings.

This new job at Stevenson will also bring Hirshman and his wife closer to their children. Their daughter, Wendy, graduated from Muhlenberg College and now lives in Northern Virginia with her husband, while their son, Nathan, attends the Duke University School of Medicine in North Carolina.