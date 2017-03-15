Boycotts Fight Oppression

By calling for boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel, the Palestinians living under Israeli occupation have chosen a nonviolent way to resist the ongoing dispossession of their land and other natural resources and the brutal military occupation imposed on them by Israel’s apartheid regime (“An Impassioned Debate,” March 10).

Boycotts are a time-honored and legitimate strategy in the fight against oppression that have worked in the American South as well as in South Africa among other places. We must ask to those who oppose BDS: What other form of resistance would be acceptable to them that will finally coax the Israeli government and the Israeli society at-large to grant the Palestinians equal rights and social justice that they have been deprived of for decades?