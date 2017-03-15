Morhaim: Principled Delegate

I am distressed by the unfair, overly punitive way that Del. Dan Morhaim (D-District 11, Baltimore County) has been dealt with by the House of Delegates and the governor, related to an incident with a questionable “appearance” (“Morhaim Reprimanded for Ethics Issue,” March 10). The medical marijuana legislation was crafted long before the incident in question happened. Hence, there was never a question of potential personal gain in his efforts to give people with serious health problems the option of making use of medical marijuana.

Over his 23 years of service, he has been a highly effective, principled delegate, championing not only issues related to medical care, but also important environmental legislation that helps ensure safe air and water for future generations.

I fear that this prolonged, overly punitive process may result in Morhaim deciding he has had enough of public service, which would be a great loss to our state. If he does choose to seek re-election, I will wholeheartedly support and vote for him!