BJC Awards Glen Burnie School for Holocaust Education

Monarch Academy Public Charter School in Glen Burnie was chosen Tuesday to be this year’s recipient for the Baltimore Jewish Council’s Ponczak-Greenblatt Families’ Award for Excellent in Holocaust Education.

The award is presented by the council’s Holocaust Remembrance Commission, who chose Monarch’s eighth-grade teachers to honor for their work teaching students about the realities of the Holocaust.

The school, which teaches students in kindergarten through eighth grade, will be presented the award plaque on April 23 during a ceremony at Beth El Congregation recognizing Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day). The award also comes with money dedicated to purchasing Holocaust education resources.

“We take seriously our responsibility to teach our students about the Holocaust,” said Maurine Larkin, Monarch’s principal, in the news release. “Our teachers use great care and skill leading these lessons, and we’re honored to be recognized by the Baltimore Jewish Council.”

The school will be listed on the Beth El Congregation’s Ponczak-Greenblatt Families’ Honor Roll of Schools. The award memorializes Holocaust survivors Morris J. and Anna Greenblatt and their daughter Frieda Greenblatt Ponczak and is one of several programs of the commission, which is dedicated to commemoration and education of the Holocaust across the community.