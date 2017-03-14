Pesner Named to NAACP Board

Rabbi Jonah Dov Pesner, director of the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism (RAC), on Feb. 28 was named to the national board of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s (NAACP).

Under Pesner, the RAC and NAACP will continue a joint effort to fight for the fundamental rights of Jews and African-Americans, working for racial justice, eliminating mass incarceration and ensuring equal voting rights.

“Eliminating racism and expanding civil rights are intrinsic Jewish values,” Pesner said in a prepared statement. “I could not be more proud to join the board of the NAACP to help advance those goals. … The challenges we face in combating systemic racism are profound, but they are not insurmountable if we work together.”

Pesner is the third RAC rabbi to join the NAACP board, following in the footsteps of former members David Saperstein and Micah Greenstein.