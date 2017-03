On March 8, 2017, Robert Milton Gordon; loving son of the late Samuel Gordon and Lena Gordon (nee Goldstein). He is survived by his three sons, Bradley Uhlfelder, Joel Gordon and Stephen (Nikki) Gordon and his three granddaughters, Samantha (Eugene) Feldman, Erin Uhlfelder and Sarah Gordon. Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.