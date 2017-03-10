On March 9, 2017, Murray A. Feit; beloved husband of the late Sherry Eileen Feit (nee Fink); cherished father of Heather Feit and Candace Feit (Lydia Polgreen); dear brother of Gail (Joe) Orzechowski, Anita Harrison and Linda (Dennis) Mullen; devoted son of the late Lillian Feit and Hyman Feit; loving grandfather of Justin, Jennifer and Rebecca Radinsky. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 12, at 2 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 9 Timber Run Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136.