On March 8, 2017, Marlane Bondy Bormel (nee Rose); cherished wife of Allan Bormel; devoted mother of Scott (Cecilie) Cohen; beloved sister of Tony Rose; beloved sister-in-law of Anita Deger; dear daughter of Rocky and the late Don Rose; loving grandmother of Talia Adams and Beth Adams. Also survived by many loving friends. Funeral services and interment will be held at Anshe Emunah (United Hebrew) Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. on Sunday, March 12, at 12:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211. The family will be receiving at the Pikesville Doubletree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, immediately following interment.