On March 9, 2017, Miriam Heyman (nee Friedman); beloved wife of the late Stanley “Bunky” Heyman; cherished mother of Patty Heyman, Alan Heyman and the late Dennis Heyman; devoted sister of Rose (late Gilbert) Brill and 11 late siblings; dear sister-in-law of the recently deceased Sareba Heyman Maslow and seven late brothers- and sisters-in-law; loving daughter of the late Anna and Harry Friedman; adoring and doting GaGa of Kelsey Heyman; loving companion of the late Manny Kolodner. Also survived by other loving family, including an infinite number of nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, March 10, at 3 p.m. Interment at Shaarei Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Transitions Healthcare Oakland Manor, Assisted Living, 2810 Kaywood Place, Sykesville, MD 21784.