On February 11, 2017, Lucille Fink (nee Caplan), beloved wife of the late Morris Fink; loving mother of Dr. Aaron Fink (Vicki Porter-Fink), Norman (Frani) Fink and Stuart Fink; adored sister of the late David Caplan; dear sister-in-law of Anita Caplan; cherished grandmother of Joel Fink (Chantelle Terrillion), David Fink (Nichole Murray-Fink) and Elliot Fink; loving great-grandmother of Aubrielle Sophia Fink; devoted daughter of the late Thomas and Lillian Caplan; also survived by many adored nieces and nephews. Interment at Shaarei Zion Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.