On March 7, 2017, Bonnie Lee Ziman (nee Goldberg); beloved wife of Benyamin H. Ziman; devoted mother of Rochel, Chaim and Devora Ziman; dear sister of Yisrael Aaron Goldberg, Simcha Goldberg, Shira Hefter and the late Naomi Sochet; loving daughter of Victor and the late Barbara Goldberg; cherished granddaughter of the late Ida and Herman Goldberg. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, March 7, at 4 p.m. Interment at Tifereth Israel Anshe Sfard, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Bnai Jacob Shaarei Zion, 6602 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215 or Jewish Caring Network, 122 Slade Ave., Suite 100A, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 6906 Dorset Place, Baltimore, MD 21215.