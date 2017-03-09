On March 4, 2017, Sandra Schneiderman; daughter of Helen Schneiderman (née Volkin) and the late Albert Schneiderman; cherished sister of David Schneiderman and the late Betty Cohen; beloved sister-in-law of Chuck Cohen and Jeri Rosatelli; adored aunt of Amy and Jason Hoffman, Becca Hoffman and Samantha and Noah Schneiderman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Tuesday, March 7, at 12 noon. Interment at Riga Kurlander Verein Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the ARC of Baltimore, Attn: Development, 7215 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212. In mourning at 6317 Park Heights Ave., #104 (The Elmont), Baltimore, MD 21215.