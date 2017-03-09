On March 6, 2017, Eugene N. Gogel; beloved husband of Jean Gogel (nee Frank); loving father of Debra Gogel-Chado (Jerry Chado), Linda (Michael) Perline and Barry (Deborah Weiner) Gogel; devoted brother of the late Dee (Ronnie) Silberman; dear brother-in-law of Louis (Beryl) Frank, Jr. and Stanley (late Paula) Frank; devoted son of the late Louis and Irene Gogel; loving grandfather of Jared Chado, Nicole and Julia Perline, Mia and Alex Gogel. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, March 8, at 3 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or The Irene S. Gogel Fund, c/o Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 2 Undercliff Court, Baltimore, MD 21208 Wednesday evening after interment, Thursday with services at 7:30 p.m. and receiving Thursday, Friday and Saturday during the day.