On March 5, 2017, Fema Fisher (nee Schatz); beloved wife of the late Abraham Fisher; devote mother of Doris (Moshe) Goldstein and Rabbi Yitzhok (Esther) Fisher; dear sister of the late Morris Schatz; also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be arranged by Jewish Memorial Chapel in Clifton, NJ. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 3308 Olympia Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215, through Friday morning. Shiva services will be held at 6:45 a.m. and 5:45 p.m.