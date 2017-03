On March 4, 2017, Panina Azaryayeva (nee Israilova), beloved wife of the late Safo Azaryayev; loving mother of David Azaryayev, Aleksander Azaryayev, Rozalia Azaryayeva, Bella Azaryayeva and the late Albert Azariah; dear mother-in law of Jane Azaryayev and Zoya Azariah; devoted grandmother of Vadim Azaryayev, Jacob Azaryayev, Timur Azaryayev, Marina (Nicka) Ilishev, Orel (Naor) Levi, Miliana Azaryayeva and Emin Azariah; adored great-grandmother of Noah, Emila, Elior and Eyal; loving daughter of the late Yehuda and Sonya Bella Israilov. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, March 6, at 11 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 6950 Copperbend Lane (The Falls), Baltimore, MD 21209.