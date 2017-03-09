On March 7, 2017, Lillian Gold (nee Stein); beloved wife of the late Louis Gold; devoted mother of Harvey (Leslie) Gold and Shari M. (Dr. Edward) Miller; dear sister of the late Charles “Chick” Stein; dear sister-in-law of Judy Stein; cherished grandmother of Jessica Miller, Robin Miller (Erin McAdams), Lisa (Jeffrey) Caplan and Dr. Jason (Dr. Jodi) Gold; adored great-grandmother of Zachary and Ashley Caplan, and Dylan and Ava Gold. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 12, at 12 noon. Interment at Knesseth Israel Anshe Kolk, German Hill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to National MS Society, Greater DC-MD Chapter, 2219 York Road, Suite 302, Timonium, MD 21093 or UCSF Foundation (crowdfund.ucsf.edu/forrobinmiller). In mourning at 8519 Snowreath Road, Pikesville, MD 21208.