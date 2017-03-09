On March 8, 2017, Henrietta Pasarew (nee Feldman); beloved wife of the late I. Alvin Pasarew; devoted mother of Sandy Schreiber and the late Russell Schreiber; dear mother-in-law of Tobey Schreiber and Norah Schreiber; loving sister of Shirl Feldman (Virginia Simpson); cherished daughter of the late Aaron and Goldye Abrams; adored grandmother of Carrie (Loïc) Kreitmann, Michael (Lisa) Schreiber, Amy (Adam) Hebbel, Elaine (Jamie) Michaels and Ben (Kelly) Gannon; beloved great-grandmother of eleven. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 12, at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Jemicy Fund at Jemicy School, 11 Celadon Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117 or Edward A. Myerberg Center, 3101 Fallstaff Road, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 7930 A Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Monday.