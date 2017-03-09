On March 8, 2017, Miriam H. Kramer (nee Horowitz); beloved wife of Irving Kramer; loving mother of Donna (Alan) Stackman and David (Bonnie) Kramer; devoted daughter of the late David Horowitz and Jean Ricklin Horowitz; loving grandmother of Adam (Jamie) Stackman, Amanda Stackman, Zachary Kramer and Zoe Kramer; adored great-grandmother of Andrew Stackman. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane on Friday, March 10, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.