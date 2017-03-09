On March 7, 2017, Leonard G. Gordon; cherished husband of Ginni Gordon (nee Grinath); loving father of Bob Gordon, Abby (Mitchell) Stevens, Randi Gordon and Susan Gordon-Kunz (Jason Kunz); devoted father-in-law of Lynn Gordon; beloved son of the late Bessie and Reuben Gordon; loving grandfather of Eric (Lauren) Stevens, Alex Stevens, Alana B. Gordon, Gabrielle Kunz and Joshua Kunz. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, March 10, at 12:30 p.m. Interment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. In mourning at 6601 Pebble Brooke Road (The Park at Mount Washington), Baltimore, MD 21209.