On March 8, 2017, Doris Stein (nee Granat), beloved wife of Samuel E. Stein; loving mother of Morton Stein and Janet Stein; cherished sister of the late David Granat; adored grandmother of Liana and Melinda Stein; devoted daughter of the late Alte and Sigmund Granat. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, March 10, at 11 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.