Hopkins President, Wife Establish Fund for First-Generation College Students

Johns Hopkins University president Ronald Daniels and his wife, faculty member Joanne Rosen, announced a financial aid endowment that is expected to provided scholarships each year to four undergraduate students.

The couple is establishing the $1 million endowment for undergraduates who are the first in their families to attend college in the university’s Krieger School of Arts and Sciences and Whiting School of Engineering.

“My own father and his siblings were the first generation of his family able to pursue a university education,” Daniels said in a news release. “Access to a transformative education made a profound difference in his life and in his children’s lives. The opportunity to help others achieve their educational, personal and professional aspirations through a Johns Hopkins education is deeply meaningful for Joanne and me.”

The Daniels-Rosen First Generation Scholars Fund will be created with $500,000 from the couple and another $500,000 that was presented to the university as part of a Carnegie Corporation of New York Academic Leadership Award that Daniels received in 2015. The university will also match new endowments to undergraduate aid.

The gifts that established the fund are part of a larger $5 billion campaign to support the university and Johns Hopkins Medicine.

