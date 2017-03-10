The Jewish Federation of Howard County held its 25th annual Purim Palooza on Sunday, March 5 at Reservoir High School in Fulton.

The event featured carnival games, arts and crafts, vendors and exhibitors, entertainment by DJ Doug Sandler, airbrush shirts and hats, a PJ Library story room, prizes and food.

“Purim Palooza is the only countywide event where all the synagogues participate together,” co-chair Randi Leshin said in a news release. “It’s a great time for kids, parents and even grandparents to make new friends and reconnect with old ones.”

Photos by David Stuck