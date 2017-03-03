On March 3, 2017, Charles Cahn II, beloved husband of Judy Cahn (nee Kornman) and the late Barbara Cahn (nee Weissman); loving father of Elizabeth Cahn (Adam) Goodman, David L. (Caroline) Cahn and Charles III (Hillary) Cahn; dear brother of Phyllis (Harvey ‘Bud’) Meyerhoff; cherished grandfather of Alexandra Goodman, Jimmy Goodman and Jessica, Sarah, Peyton and Harrison Cahn; devoted son of the late Dorothy and Stanley Cahn. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, March 6, at 3 p.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Gulf Coast Community Foundation, 601 Tamiami Trail, South Venice, FL 34285, Planned Parenthood, 736 Central Ave., Sarasota, FL 34236, Planned Parenthood, 330 N. Howard St., Baltimore, MD 21201, or Suffield Academy, 185 N. Main St. Suffield, CT 06078. The family will be receiving at 25 Crossroads Drive (Linwood’s), Owings Mills, MD 21117, Monday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.