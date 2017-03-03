On March 3, 2017, Eleanor R. Hoffman (nee Gertz); beloved wife of Leonard Hoffman; loving mother of Steven (Sue) Hoffman, Craig (Lisa) Hoffman and Susan (Jonathan) Shapiro; dear former mother-in-law of Nancy Hoffman; devoted sister of the late Jack Gertz; beloved daughter of the late Morris and Dorothy Gertz; loving grandmother of Danny (Heather) Hoffman, Cheri (Eric) Kremen, Laura Hoffman (Joey Hattfield), Jacob Hoffman, Noah and Sydney Shapiro, Sarah and Nathan Bradley; adored great-grandmother of Parker Kremen, Jodi and Serena Hoffman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, March 6, at 1 p.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to BARCS, 301 Stockholm St., Baltimore, MD 21230. In mourning at 449 Noah Court, Westminster, MD 21157.