On March 2, 2017, Betty Feldman (nee Rubin), beloved wife of the late Nathan Feldman; devoted mother of Sheila (Howard) Maleson and Mark (Marla) Feldman; dear sister of the late Jeanette Berzofsky and Howard, Henry and Morton Rubin; adored sister-in-law of Dorothy Rubin; loving grandmother of Cheryl (Tom) Keane, Emily Maleson (Alex Bacas), Elizabeth (James) Reihman and Katherine (Brian) Eisenberg; beloved great-grandmother of Eva and Lila Bacas, Natalie and Jack Keane and Charlie and Eli Eisenberg; cherished daughter of the late Hyman and Ella Rubin. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 5, at 3 p.m. Interment at Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Pikesville Senior Center, 1301 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 1726 Reisterstown Road (Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton), Pikesville, MD 21208, Sunday and Monday.