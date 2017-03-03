On March 3, 2017, Frieda Ann Pozanek (nee Nidetz); beloved wife of the late Matthew Harold Pozanek; loving mother of two married daughters and one granddaughter. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 5, at 10 a.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. In her memory, please perform an act of kindness. The family will be receiving at Manor Care Springhouse, 8911 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday following the funeral.