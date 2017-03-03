On March 2, 2017, Thea Doris Balk (nee Sachs); beloved wife of the late Louis M. Balk; devoted mother of Jonathan (Candy) Balk; dear sister of Florence (Lionel) Finkelstein, Helen (late Laurence) Glick and the late Sidney Sachs, Bernice Kurnetz and Sally Schagrin; loving daughter of the late Jacob and Rose Sachs; cherished grandmother of Jillian and Jenna Balk. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Tfiloh Cemetery, 5800 Windsor Mill Road on Sunday, March 5, at 10 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Thea’s memory may be sent to Bnai Israel Congregation, 27 Lloyd St., Baltimore, MD 21202-4606. In mourning at 55 Bellchase Court, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday only immediately following interment.