Arrests Made in Bomb Threats, ADL Says

An arrest has been made in connection with the wave of bomb threats against Jewish institutions, according to the Anti-Defamation League and the Forward.

This morning, the Forward identified the man arrested as Juan Thompson and reported that he made threatening calls to Jewish institutions as part of an attempt to harass and incriminate his ex-girlfriend. The Forward reported that Thompson was arrested in St. Louis, Mo. and that he was only responsible for some of the calls made against Jewish institutions made since January.

The ADL first announced news of the arrest through the following tweet: