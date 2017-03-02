GROSSMAN


By

On March 1, 2017, Esther F. Grossman (nee Glickman), beloved wife of Sidney Grossman; loving mother of Lisa Yarmis and David (Terry) Grossman; adored sister of the late Judith Spiwak; loving grandmother of Jennifer Yarmis, Benjamin Yarmis, Katie Grossman (Diego Botero) and Matthew Grossman; devoted daughter of the late Carolyn and Archie Glickman. Funeral services and interment will be held at Bnai Jacob Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane on Sunday, March 5, at 9:30 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 or the Beth Israel Pre-School, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117, c/o Playground Fund. In mourning at 12208 Appaloosa Drive (Fields of Sagamore), Reisterstown, MD 21136, Sunday only.

Comments

  2. Geri Miller Libercci says

    My deepest sympathy to Esther,s loved ones. I was friendly with her many, many, many years ago. She was a very sweet and caring person. I was very sad to hear about her passing. May she rest in peace.

    Reply

  3. Geri Miller Libercci says

    My deepest sympathy to Esther,s loved ones. I was friendly with her many, many, many years ago. She was a very sweet and caring person. I was sad to hear about her passing.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *