On March 1, 2017, Esther F. Grossman (nee Glickman), beloved wife of Sidney Grossman; loving mother of Lisa Yarmis and David (Terry) Grossman; adored sister of the late Judith Spiwak; loving grandmother of Jennifer Yarmis, Benjamin Yarmis, Katie Grossman (Diego Botero) and Matthew Grossman; devoted daughter of the late Carolyn and Archie Glickman. Funeral services and interment will be held at Bnai Jacob Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane on Sunday, March 5, at 9:30 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 or the Beth Israel Pre-School, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117, c/o Playground Fund. In mourning at 12208 Appaloosa Drive (Fields of Sagamore), Reisterstown, MD 21136, Sunday only.
Comments
Suzanne Sangree says
My thoughts and prayers to Sid and your entire family, in your time of loss.
Geri Miller Libercci says
My deepest sympathy to Esther,s loved ones. I was friendly with her many, many, many years ago. She was a very sweet and caring person. I was very sad to hear about her passing. May she rest in peace.
Geri Miller Libercci says
My deepest sympathy to Esther,s loved ones. I was friendly with her many, many, many years ago. She was a very sweet and caring person. I was sad to hear about her passing.