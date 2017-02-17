On February 13, 2017, Stanford Z. Rothschild Jr.; beloved husband of Cory Rothschild (nee Lefever); loving father of Ellen (Linwood) Dame, David (Hope) Rothschild and the late Stanford Z. Rothschild, III, John Weintraub and Diane Marie Rothschild; devoted stepfather of David (Deb), Brian and Jeffrey Balenson; cherished foster-brother of Curtis (June) Lowell Sr.; adored son of the late Marie and Stanford Z. Rothschild; also survived by many loving grandchildren and soon to be great-grandchildren. Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Central Scholarship, 6 Park Center Court, Suite 211, Owings Mills, MD 21117. The family will be receiving at Linwoods, 25 Crossroads Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Monday from 12-4 p.m.