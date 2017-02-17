On February 15, 2017, Barry Steven Greenberg, beloved husband of Anna Greenberg (nee Schaaf); devoted father of Jena (Ryan) Miller, Zachary Greenberg, Jessica Greenberg (fiance Jeffrey Engle) and Marlee (Harvey) Vogelstein; dear brother of Norman Greenberg, Jonathan Beck and the late Alan Greenberg; adored son of Charlotte and the late Joel Greenberg; cherished step-son of the late Irving Beck; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, February 20, at 12 noon. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.