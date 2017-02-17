On February 16, 2017, Victoria Campbell, beloved wife of Dr. Andrew Green; loving mother of Jacqueline Green and Philip Green; devoted sister of Vivian Goussious, Beverly Roseman, Valarie Chambers and Wendy Campbell; devoted daughter of the late Louis and Paula Campbell. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, February 19, at 2 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Carroll Community College, 1601 Washington Road, Westminster, MD 21157 or Carroll Hospital Center, 200 Memorial Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. The family will be receiving at 2140 Warm Forest Drive, Finksburg, MD 21048.