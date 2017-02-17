On February 16, 2017, Rae J. Taylor (nee Cherry), beloved wife of Ronald Taylor; loving mother of Allan (Diane) Taylor and Marjorie (Roger) Shapiro; adored sister of Howard (Phyl) Cherry, Julius (Marilyn) Cherry and the late Aaron Cherry; loving sister-in-law of the late Norman Taylor and Harvey Taylor; devoted grandmother of Brandon (Fiona) Shapiro and Lexi Taylor; adored daughter of the late Minnie and Matthew Cherry. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, February 19, at 11 a.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220. In mourning at 4023 Rouen Road, Randallstown, MD 21233.