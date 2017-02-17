On February 16, 2017, Jean Bernstein (nee Bernstein); beloved wife of the late Mishel “Buddy” Bernstein; beloved mother of Karen B. and the late James Haughey; loving grandmother of Jennifer and Ryan Kirby, Michelle Bernstein and Megan Haughey; daughter of the late Joseph and Edith Minkin Bernstein. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, February 19, at 10 a.m. Interment at Shaarei Zion Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Baltimore Cancer Support Group, 7910 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21236. In mourning at 6661 Sanzo Road, Apt. D, Baltimore, MD 21209, through Monday.