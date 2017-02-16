On February 15, 2017, Hattie Ethel Yaniger (nee Pruce), beloved wife of the late Ernest Solomon Yaniger; devoted mother of Drs. Marian Sue (Donald) Small, Brian Jay (Linda) Yaniger and Rabbi Alan Marc (Batya) Yaniger; adored sister of Rena Pruce (Sam) Lecker; loving grandmother of twelve; cherished step-grandmother of Adam Swift; dear great-grandmother of nine; beloved daughter of the late Philip and Sarah (nee Singer) Pruce; cherished aunt of the late Howard Marc Lecker. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, February 17, at 11 a.m. Interment at Forband Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Bnai Jacob Shaarei Zion, 6602 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 2341 Hunt Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209, after interment through Tuesday morning, with morning services Sunday through Tuesday, and evening services Sunday and Monday.