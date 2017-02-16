On February 15, 2017, Frieda Pertman (nee Sharfstein); beloved wife of the late Hyman (Chaim) Pertman; devoted mother of Allan Pertman (Mina Alon), Rita (Walter H.) Abel, Henry Pertman (Patricia Burch) and Adam Pertman (Judy Baumwoll); loving grandmother of Jacqueline A. (Patrick) Tuma, Tova A. Pertman, Brian S. Pertman (Julie Simpson), Kenneth B. Abel (Jessamyn Bilton), Eric R. Abel (Deborah Stewart), Greg S. Abel (Jennifer Mendelsohn), Joshua, Zachary and Mason Pertman, Anthony Valenzia and the late Christopher Valenzia; cherished great-grandmother of Megan, Ryan and Daniel Tuma, Jacob, Elliana, Cole, Jordan, Eva, Ethan and Alec Abel, Leo and Nathan Pertman. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, February 16, at 3 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, D.C. 20024. In mourning at 3303 Nancy Ellen Way, Owings Mills, MD 21117, through Sunday through Sunday with services Thursday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.