On February 14, 2017, Doris Lapidus; devoted sister of the late Herbert and Paul Lapidus; beloved daughter of the late Lena and Harry Lapidus; loving aunt of Karin R. (late Richard A.) Batterton, Ari J. (Rena) Lapidus and Ira (Leslie) Lapidus; cherished great-aunt of Jacob and Ben Lapidus; devoted sister-in-law of Gloria Lapidus; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral services and interment will be held at Torath Chaim Cemetery, Gibsonia, Pa. on Thursday, February 16, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Richard A. Batterton Scholarship for Social Justice and Public Policy at the University of Maryland School of Social Work, Attn: Sarah Wise, Assistant Director of Development, 525 W. Redwood St., Baltimore, MD 21201. Checks made out to: UMBF, Inc. Batterton Scholarship.