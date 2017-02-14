On February 10, 2017, Herman Simon, beloved husband of the late Lucille Simon (nee Blau); devoted father of Rhona Simon (Alan Taylor) and Richard Simon (Donna Lynn); dear brother of the late Henry Simon and Mollie Asch; loving grandfather of Jessica Samson, Sara Samson and Alexandra Simon; adored son of the late Rebecca and Reuben Simon. Interment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or Ronald McDonald House Charities of Baltimore, 635 West Lexington St., Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 2405 Green Summit Road (Summit Chase Community Center), Baltimore, MD 21209, following interment until 5 p.m. and continuing at 6:30 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. Shiva will continue at 6717 Darwood Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209 on Tuesday and Wednesday from 12 noon until 5 p.m. and continuing at 6:30 p.m. with services at 7 p.m.