On February 12, 2017, Marian Yellon Cowen (nee Weiner); beloved wife of the late Paul Yellon and Dr. Joseph Cowen; devoted mother of Judith Yellon (Benton Mirman), Robert (Sharon) Yellon and Barbara (Gary) Scher; dear sister of the late Hulda Ruth Weiner; loving daughter of the late Minnie and Herman Weiner; cherished grandmother of Paula (Jeffrey) Rosenblatt, Amanda (Richard) Pasciuto and Scott Scher; adored great-grandmother of Abby and Reid Rosenblatt and Samantha Pasciuto. Interment at Ohel Yakov Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Washington, Neshama Chapter, 11900 Parklawn Drive, #350, Rockville, MD 20852 or Vivian Reid Fund, C/O Howard County Office on Aging and Independence, 6751 Columbia Gateway Drive, STE 200, Columbia, MD 21046. In mourning at The Ellicott City 50 Plus Center, 9401 Frederick Road, Ellicott City, MD 21042, on Monday, then continuing on Tuesday at 8516 Nicole Court, Ellicott City, MD 21043, then continuing on Wednesday at 14205 Plum Run Way, Silver Spring, MD 20906.