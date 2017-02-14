On February 14, 2017, Gloria Lieber (nee Perlberg), devoted wife of Harold J. Lieber; beloved mother of Gail (Dr. Edward) Sherman and Lynn (Bruce) Goldstein; dear sister of Zelma Perlberg and the late Lenora and William Perlberg; cherished grandmother of Richard Sherman, Dr. Philip Goldstein and Steven Goldstein; adored daughter of the late Philip and Ida (nee Gumnitsky) Perlberg; also survived by other loving family and many dear friends. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, February 16, at 1 p.m. Interment Shaarei Zion Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209 or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 6 Avers Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136, immediately following interment through Sunday, with services at 7 p.m.