On February 13, 2017, Ricka Phyllis Ressin (nee Manck); cherished mother of Jeffrey (Mary Ann) Ressin, Laurie (Richard) Martin and Cindy (Roger) Seidenman; devoted sister of Judge Joseph P. (Sherri and the late Ann) Manck; beloved daughter of the late Beatrice and Charles Manck; loving grandmother of Samuel and Louis Ressin, Branch and Quinn Seidenman and Beatrice and Henry Martin; former wife of Norman Robert Ressin. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, February 16, at 11 a.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Congregation Cemetery, O’Donnell Street. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Court Watch Montgomery, courtwatchmontgomery.org/donations/, or American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058-5216. The family will be receiving at the Martin residence, 105 Short St., Gaithersburg, MD 20878, Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; then on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. at 8307 Tally Ho Road, Lutherville, MD 21093.