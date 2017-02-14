On February 11, 2017, Judith Berkowitz (nee Herz); beloved wife of Bernard L. Berkowitz; devoted mother of Stephen Berkowitz and David Berkowitz; dear sister of the late Bernice Herz; loving grandmother of Joseph (Lynn) Berkowitz; cherished great-grandmother of Troy Yeh Berkowitz and Olivia Yeh Berkowitz. Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane on Wednesday, February 15 at 2:30 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Children’s Defense Fund, 25 E St., NW, Washington, DC 20001. In mourning at 3041 Fallstaff Road, Unit 602, Baltimore, MD 21209.