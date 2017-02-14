On February 11, 2017, Iris B. Krause (nee Lipchin), beloved wife of Wilfred Krause; loving mother of Joyce (Gregory) Rothwell and the late Phillip Krause; mother-in-law of Janice Krause; devoted sister of Marc (Judy) Lipchin and the late Gloria Lessans; adored grandmother of Rachel Rothwell and Andrew Rothwell; cherished daughter of the late Mary and Earle Lipchin. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, February 15, at 12 noon. Interment at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, Md. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. The family will be receiving at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment, until 5:30 p.m.